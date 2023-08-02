SUNBURY — Northumberland County Jail Warden Tom Reisinger said the county has 38 inmates being housed outside the county, while the Coal Township facility is housing 167.
The county prison board met Wednesday, and Reisinger said the jail is housing 48 females and 119 males, while there are 30 inmates being held at Snyder County Jail, three in Columbia County Prison, one at a state correctional facility in Smithfield, one in SCI Benner, one in Centre County Prison, and two in the Torrance Hospital, in Blairsville.
Reisinger said the county’s highest prison population was on July 4 when the inmate total was at 176 but then quickly declined to 153 two days later.
In June the total population at the jail was 174, which occurred on June 28, Reisinger said.
Northumberland County Deputy Chief Adult Probation Officer Brian Updegrove reported there are 22 participants currently on electronic monitoring saving the county 704 days of incarceration fees totaling $58,432.
Commissioner Joe Klebon asked Reisinger about guards who are hired and leave within days. Klebon wanted to know if the county pays for the uniforms. Reisinger said they do. Sheriff Bob Wolf said some people are not cut out for the correctional jobs.
The prison still has a staffing shortage and currently employs 30 full-time guards and seven part-time officers, according to Reisinger.