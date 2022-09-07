SUNBURY — Several inmate programs suspended over the last two and a half years are making a return at the Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.
At Wednesday's public meeting of the county prison board, Warden Tim Reisinger told members of the board that inmates are now engaged in several returning programs and services. They were suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19.
"We were authorized to do it earlier, but people weren't willing to come in until now," said Reisinger. "People feel more comfortable coming in now."
The No. 1 program requested by inmates has been the re-entry program, which is designed to help returning citizens successfully re-enter society following their incarceration. The program is led by Brandy Margel for all male and female inmates, said Reisinger.
Other programs include anger management led by Tom Williams; barbershop led by Rikki Chappen; and Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous. Reisinger plans to introduce religious services and parenting classes.
"All the inmates are happy about that," said Reisinger.
Lists were filled up within minutes, said the warden.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor said inmates are signing up for re-entry programs even without court orders.
The inmate population as of Wednesday is 187 consisting of 153 men and 34 women. The highest population was 195 on Aug. 15 and the lowest was 184 on Aug. 30.
There are 44 full-time officers and three part-time, two full-time records officers, one full-time facility maintenance employee and four administration employees.
There are no staff members or inmates with COVID, said Reisinger.