SUNBURY — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail who pleaded guilty to attacking a correctional officer in July was sentenced to 16 months to three years in state prison.
Patrick M. Gurdak, 25, of Mount Carmel, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and an unrelated felony count of criminal trespass. Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini on Monday sentenced Gurdak to the prison sentence as well as ordered him to pay court costs and fees.
The remaining misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment were dropped as part of the plea deal. Gurdak was given credit for 201 days of imprisonment.
Gurdak allegedly attacked Correctional Officer Dylan Reinard, 20, without provocation on July 17. Gurdak allegedly struck Reinard on the left side of the face with his right fist. He then grabbed Reinard from behind, securing his neck, and threw him to the ground where Gurdak continued to assault the officer, according to court documents.
Gurdak was previously charged by Mount Carmel Police in 2019 with 17 offenses, including rape. He pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and all other counts were not prosecuted.
Gurdak was accused of raping a woman four times between Feb. 11 and Feb. 18, 2019, at his home in Mount Carmel, according to court documents.