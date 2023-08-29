DANVILLE — A Torrance woman, who was serving time at SCI Muncy earlier this year, is headed to court in Montour County for her alleged attempt to escape while receiving treatment at Geisinger Medical Center in April.
Holden Jace Reeder, 26, of 121 Longview Drive, Torrance, was charged with felonies, aggravated assault and escape.
Reeder waived her right to a preliminary hearing in front of Montour County District Judge William Wilt on Tuesday. Although, Wilt modified Reeder's bail to $50,000 unsecured bail.
Reeder was receiving treatment at the hospital this spring and was guarded by two correctional officers. Unlike normal protocol, Reeder was not under restraint because she was pregnant, police said.
Throughout her time at the hospital Reeder continually pressed the “nurse call” remote device when she did not need a nurse at all, police said. On April 5, when she was told to stop, she allegedly threw the remote at one of the correctional officers, according to police.
A short time later, she allegedly attempted to leave the room, kicking a correctional officer standing in her way at the door. She then undressed and defecated on the hospital bed, police said.
Reeder awaits further proceedings in Montour County court.