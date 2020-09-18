The debut episode of "Inside the Game with CNHI Sports" is available now.
This new sports show is a collaboration between CNHI sportswriters across the country. This week, our writers discuss the first week of the NFL, the Big Ten's decision to return to play and some of the challenges facing NBA teams.
Elton Hayes, who covers Penn State sports for CNHI Pennsylvania, talks about the Nittany Lions' return to the field along with Kevin Brockway, who also covers the Big Ten for CNHI out of Indiana.
The show will be shared each Thursday.