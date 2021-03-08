State Department of Human Services (DHS) officials did not follow up on a missing plan outlining further action that was required following an inspection into the now-shuttered Sunshine Corners in September 2020, according to a spokesperson.
"A plan of correction for each violation should have been submitted by the provider and reviewed by the department. The provider failed to submit plans of correction," DHS spokesperson Erin James said. "The department should have followed up with the provider but did not due to an internal error. The error was that the department should have followed up with the provider for a plan of correction but did not."
The error was discovered when the department reviewed all documents and inspections concerning Sunshine Corners, a licensed assisting living facility located on Market Street, DHS spokesperson Ali Fogarty said.
“It was identified that licensing staff was on-site in September 2020 investigating two complaints related to the temperature of the building and residents’ meals,” Fogarty said. “This complaint investigation was never finalized and a plan of correction was never received or followed up on.”
Fogarty also said because a team on-site was investigating a complaint and not completing a full annual investigation, “a full review of the facility was not completed."
Fogarty said Sunshine Corners owners John and Beth Campbell have notified the state agency they will not reopen the facility.
Sunbury code officials and the DHS closed the facility on Feb. 13 after a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19. When officials entered the property they removed the remaining 20 people and the DHS found alternate places for each resident. All residents are now in facilities across the state and each individual can remain in the new facility they were placed, or family can move them, officials said.
Three days later, Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, a state-licensed inspection agency for commercial properties, entered the property and found 40 code violations, out of a possible 57 categories, according to the inspection report.
Fogarty said the Department of Human Services shares oversight of the facilities with local code enforcement officials.
The Campbells have declined comment since Feb. 13.
Sunbury Councilman Chris Reis, who is in charge of the code department, said the city continues to monitor the situation. City Administrator Derrick Back said he is also in contact with state Rep. Lynda Culver.
Culver said Monday she is in communication with Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller about the situation.
Backer and Culver both said the DHS and the city will be meeting soon to discuss plans moving forward.