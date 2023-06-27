LEWISBURG — The insurance costs for Union County increased by 9.6 percent.
Representatives of The Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool (PCoRP) attended the public work session of the Union County commissioners to inform them that the annual insurance premium went into effect on June 1 at a total one-year contribution from the county of $134,004, an increase of 9.6 percent. PCoRP, created by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, provides property, liability, automobile and other related insurance coverages, loss control, claims services and training to Pennsylvania counties and county related entities.
The average increase for the 57 members is 14 percent, they said.
Union County has been a member since PCoRP was formed in 1987.