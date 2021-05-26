The insurance company providing malpractice insurance to attorneys Jeffrey Apfelbaum and Benjamin Apfelbaum is petitioning federal court to relieve them of their responsibility of defending the lawyers in a civil suit involving their roles as individual trustees of the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.
Medmarc Casualty Insurance Company is asking a federal judge to remove them from having to cover the Sunbury attorneys in their legal battle with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office concerning claims of "excessive" fees and financial benefits they and other Apfelbaum family members received as individual trustees of the $99.4 million foundation.
As is standard with practicing attorneys, Jeffrey and Benjamin Apfelbaum had obtained malpractice insurance under the Lawyers Professional Liability Insurance policy from Medmarc.
In its court filing in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania this month, Medmarc avers that both Apfelbaums were paid as individuals by the foundation and are not covered by the company as employees of the legal firm.