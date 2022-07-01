BLOOMSBURG — The integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities under the banner of Commonwealth University officially took place on Friday.
This spring, the integration process took several milestone steps to make the transition a reality. On March 15, initial approval by the institutional accrediting agency, Middle States Commission on Higher Education, confirmed the path to integration. Accreditation by Middle States is required by the U.S. Department of Education and assures students, families, and communities that the university has completed a rigorous review process and provides a high-quality education.
In March, the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education voted to approve the name Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania to represent the integrated entity for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities.
The final piece of the puzzle came in late April when the NCAA approved to proceed with the proposed plan to retain a full complement of NCAA athletic programs on the campuses that currently host them. Each campus will maintain its full complement of sports offerings and will continue to use its respective location name, existing logos, colors, mascots, and traditions.