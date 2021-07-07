Newly appointed interim President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) United Way Adrienne Mael is looking forward to combining forces with the Columbia and Montour United Way she now leads to better serve all the communities.
"It's an exciting time," said Mael on Wednesday following the announcement by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Board of Directors who serve Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
A Columbia County native who graduated from Bloomsburg University and holds a master’s degree in applied anthropology from the University of South Florida, Mael will temporarily succeed Joanne Troutman, who announced in mid-June that she was leaving after six years to take a job as director of Social Impact Programs for Cornell University.
"Joanne and I have been working together on programs for six years. There is a missing puzzle piece without Joanne, but we're in a good position to do some cool things," said Mael, president and CEO of Columbia-Montour United Way for the past 6 1/2 years, who will continue in the dual role as she leads the Greater Susquehanna Valley organization as it launches a merger discussion amid a national search for a permanent replacement.
Kristen Moyer, board president of GSV United Way, said, the appointment of Mael, who has worked collaboratively with Troutman and her staff of 22 for years, was "a natural fit for us. We are excited to see where Adrienne will guide us as we move through this transition period."
Troutman echoed Mael's sentiment about how the organizations have worked closely on many major projects since both of them joined United Way.
"Our personal and organizational values are well-aligned, so it feels natural that she would step into this role immediately," Troutman said. "She is an amazing leader, and I feel confident that I’m leaving the organization in great hands.”
During the transition, the two United Way organizations will begin exploring a merger with the goal of maximizing operations and having a more profound impact on the region.
In 2011 and 2018, respectively, the Union County and Lower Anthracite Region United Way organizations consolidated operations with the Greater Susquehanna Valley organization.
During the past several years, Mael and her full-time staff of two have worked closely with Troutman and her staff and views a potential merger as an ideal way to better serve the communities.
"We already have a lot of shared partnerships. If we stop duplicating services we can serve our communities better," she said.
Liz Masich, a board chair of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, said Mael's new role will help "deepen the connection between our two United Ways. Now more than ever, social service organizations must unite for the common good. Some mergers make sense, and this is one of those mergers. We strongly believe that our five-county area and our partner agencies will benefit from this endeavor.”
A merger could help streamline workflow and create collaborations that strengthen programs and grant opportunities, she said.
Mael said the two organizations will be submitting a joint diversity, equity and inclusion grant application on Friday.
For more information about the nationwide search, visit GSV United Way’s website at www.gsvuw.org.