TURBOTVILLE — Lane restrictions in both directions on Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot townships in Northumberland County will continue, PennDOT reports.
Today and on Monday, Sept. 26, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be completing shoulder cutting, washout repairs and other miscellaneous operations beginning at the Lycoming County line and working eastward to Exit 5 (Turbotville exit/Route 54). Once the eastbound side is complete, the crews will reverse direction and work on the westbound side of the road.
Work will place between 9 a.m and 1 p.m. daily and is expected to be completed in five workdays, weather permitting.
Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area and be on the lookout for maintenance workers and equipment.
