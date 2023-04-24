WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An accident involving a tractor trailer on Saturday on Interstate 80 caused hundreds of boxes of perishable frozen food to spill from the vehicle in White Deer Township.
Trooper Harvey Brett, of the Milton State Police Barracks, reported the accident occurred on Interstate 80 at mile marker 207.6, approximately 2 miles from Exit 210A at 4:28 p.m.
Just prior to impact, Jason J. Kishel, 46, of Saylorsburg, was driving a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC Series east in the left lane of I-80 while Kurtley Roberts, 32, of Hartford, was driving a 2005 Kensworth Northwest T600 east in the right lane. As Kishel was passing the tractor trailer, Roberts entered the left lane and caused an initial impact with the driver-side wheel to the SUV passenger door, police reported.
Kishel maneuvered down the embankment and struck a ditch, causing disabling damage to the driver side tire. Kishel then rotated counterclockwise, coming to final rest west in the grass median, police reported.
Immediately after the initial impact, Roberts abruptly veered right at an approximately 45-degree angle and exited the south side of the highway. The swift directional change caused the enclosed trailer to become detached and continue east. The vehicle struck several concrete barrier dividers and became airborne for approximately 20 feet before striking a PennDOT electronic sign terminal box and small wire fence in its path, police reported.
As the truck made impact with the ground, it rotated onto its passenger side and flipped onto its roof as it entered an adjacent road. When it landed on its roof, the cab and body separated, leaving Roberts entrapped inside the cab, police reported.
The truck came to final rest approximately 50 feet south of the interstate on Arnold Road, facing west. Roberts was extricated with minor injuries, police said.
Upon disengagement of the trailer, the trailer's coolant reefer made contact with the asphalt, causing a five-foot gouge mark in the middle of the right lane. The trailer then rotated 90 degrees and flipped onto its right side, causing it to slide approximately 150 feet before coming to final rest, police reported.
The trailer was partially blocking the right lane, facing north and south. The contents of the trailer contained hundreds of boxes of perishable frozen food that emptied onto an approximate 250-foot area south of the interstate, police reported.
Roberts sustained minor injuries and was transported to Geisinger in Danville. He was cited with a traffic violation, police said.
Kishel was not injured. Both he and Roberts were wearing their seatbelts, police said.
State police were assisted on the scene by Milton Fire and EMS, PennDOT, Taylors Auto Towing and Bresslers Garage.