Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, are closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
According to a report from PennDOT, traffic is being detoured off Exit 212B, Williamsport, onto Interstate 180 West to Route 220 North.
PennDOT expects the roadway to be closed until early evening. Motorist should expect delays and drive with caution in the area.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day.