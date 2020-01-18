A multi-vehicle crash has shut down Interstate 80 westbound in Columbia and Montour counties.
According to PennDOT, the westbound entrance to the interstate is closed at Exit 232/Buckhorn. Both lanes of I-80 west are closed.
Traffic is being detoured via Routes 42, 11 and 54. Motorists can re-enter the interstate at the Danville interchange.
The roadway will remain closed for several hours and motorists are encouraged to utilize the designated detour route.
PennDOT has lowered the speed limits on interstates 80 and 180 in the Valley.