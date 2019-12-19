Interstate 80 westbound remains closed this morning following Wednesday's fatal crash in Union County.
The interstate is closed for 34 miles between the Interstate 180 interchange and the Lock Haven/Route 220 exit. Westbound traffic is still being detoured along I-180 and Route 220.
Westbound traffic still being diverted Thursday while tow trucks worked to remove 15 to 20 cars and trucks. Two people were killed in the crash. State police have not identified the victims.
The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on I-80 in White Deer Township as blinding snow made the highway slick. state transportation officials said.
Union County's coroner confirmed a fatality and the Montour County coroner said a second person died at a hospital.