SUNBURY — A city man faces nine felony drug charges, including possession with the intent to deliver after a months-long investigation by the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force.
Carlton Mitchell, also known as "Terry," 40, of N. 7th St., has been under investigation since August, according to police. He appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Monday and was jailed on $400,000 bail.
Sunbury police officer Trey Kurtz and Sgt. Travis Bremigen said the investigation started when a confidential informant gave police information Mitchell was selling fentanyl crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Some of the listed drugs were counterfeit, Kurtz and Bremigen said.
The fentanyl that Mitchell possessed was labeled “Juice World,” police said.
In August, police conducted a controlled purchase of drugs using an informant, according to officers. Police said they observed the "hand-to-hand" exchange near a 7th Street home.
Officers took the suspected drugs from the informant and tested them, which resulted in a positive for cocaine, police said.
In December and January, police again conducted controlled purchases, according to officers.
During an interview with police, Mitchell admitted to selling the informant heroin and fentanyl, officers said.
Felony drug charges against Mitchell include possession with the intent to distribute and criminal use of a communication facility.
Mitchell will be arraigned before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey at a later date.