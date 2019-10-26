SUNBURY — Arabella Parker suffered 44 separate injuries at the hands of Jahrid Burgess who allegedly beat the 3-year-old so badly she had to have emergency surgery to remove part of her brain, according to testimony from the lead investigator in the child abuse case.

District Judge John Gembic concluded a two-hour preliminary hearing Friday for Burgess by ordering all seven criminal counts filed against the 19-year-old, including felony aggravated assault, be held for prosecution in Northumberland County Court. Gembic also raised bail for Burgess to $500,000 from $200,000.

The hearing was held inside the Northumberland County Courthouse rather than Gembic's Shamokin office for security concerns and to accommodate a crowd of 50 citizens in addition to a 12-person security detail and additional county staffers.

Mother of abuse victim taped talk show; Woman charged late Thursday Two days before being arrested for endangering the welfare of children, the mother of 3-year…

Trooper Brian Siebert was the lone witness to testify at the hearing. The proceeding included video presentations of select segments of statements made separately both by Burgess and Parker's mother, 23-year-old Samantha Delcamp, describing the abuses the child endured from Burgess on Oct. 10 at their rented home in Trevorton.

Dressed in a green jumpsuit, Burgess made his way to the defense table around 9:30 a.m. with his court-appointed attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury. He appeared engaged during the hearing, sometimes taking notes and other times whispering to Best.

Burgess did not address the court. He leaned back in his chair while watching himself on video confess to troopers that he struck and tossed the child.

Siebert cited cellphone time logs in alleging Burgess intentionally delayed a 911 call by 50 minutes to summon help for Parker as the child lay on the floor unconscious, bleeding and suffering a seizure. According to Siebert, 1 hour, 7 minutes elapsed before ambulance personnel reached Parker.

Parker remained in critical condition Friday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, according to hospital spokesman Joe Stender.

While Burgess was the first suspect arrested in the case — he was taken into custody Oct. 11 — he isn't the last.

Troopers arrested Delcamp Thursday night just two days after the woman traveled to Connecticut to film an episode of “The Steve Wilkos Show.” She appeared on the syndicated daytime talk show with her grandmother, Bonnie Kahley, and was confronted by the host about Parker's abuse, according to Kahley.

Siebert testified that Burgess also abused Delcamp. However, the trooper accused Delcamp of lying to authorities in order to protect Burgess and his mother, Christy Willis, described as a "nurse" who was called to the aide Parker at least 30 minutes before the 911 call was made.

According to Siebert, Delcamp's phone showed she used Google to search the phrase, "what to do if your child has a seizure," instead of calling 911. Siebert cited Delcamp's initial police interview in which she told troopers that Burgess took a cellphone away from her and wouldn't let her call for help.

During the hearing, Burgess turned to his mother and repeated to her to "get a lawyer." Willis has not been charged in the case.

Siebert read directly from Parker’s medical records documenting injuries the child suffered due to physical abuse. He told of the size and location of bruises and abrasions head to toe.

Parker suffered acute head trauma in the attack, Siebert said as he read from the medical records. The child required emergency surgery that resulted in the removal of portions of her brain.

Dr. Paul Bellino’s examination of Parker at Geisinger found that the child suffered a series of internal injuries reflecting a recent history of abuse, Siebert testified. Bellino found that Parker had multiple fractures throughout her rib cage in varying stages of healing, with some injuries having occurred from 2 to 3 weeks prior to Oct. 10 and others 6 to 8 months old.

Parker should have exhibited severe pain due to these ribcage fractures, Siebert testified, citing Bellino’s medical review — pain when raising her arms above her head and even when laughing or breathing.

“Overall, I have no doubt this child is a victim of severe physical abuse,” Siebert quoted Bellino’s medical review. “Any reasonable caregiver would have recognized the child was in severe pain. Any reasonable caregiver would have sought help.”

Siebert remained on the witness stand for nearly two hours. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz presented as evidence to the court five separate pictures of injuries suffered by Parker. Gembic immediately ordered the pictures sealed from the public.

In the rear of the courtroom, members of Delcamp's family sat together and sobbed as they listened to details of the abuse Parker endured.

Given the opportunity to speak for his client near the hearing's end, Best argued that the nine hours of questioning Burgess experienced by state police investigators caused the man to change his story. Burgess initially denied abusing Parker, instead pinning the blame on Delcamp and telling police his girlfriend was in a rage because she ran out of drugs, Best said.

Siebert affirmed to Best that Northumberland County Children & Youth caseworkers hadn't accused Burgess ever of abusing Parker. Best told the court that Matulewicz is basing his case largely on the word of Delcamp, the only other person at the scene of the crime and someone who's a suspect of child endangerment in her own right.

Gembic ultimately sided with the prosecution, finding that the District Attorney's Office presented enough evidence to further the case to the county court system.

Best requested a bail reduction for Burgess, describing the man as indigent and unemployed with no means to make such high bail. He suggested electronic monitoring and supervision by probation staff.

Matulewicz opposed the request. He cited injuries suffered by Parker and the potential that the child could die in requesting bail be raised. Should the case involve a homicide, Matulewicz said there'd be no bail.

Gembic agreed and when he ordered bail raised, some in the civilian crowd applauded.

Burgess remains locked up at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township, the same place his girlfriend is held on $200,000 bail.