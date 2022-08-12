PennDOT has scheduled invitation-only meetings with community members who live near proposed noise barriers in the southern section of the $900 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
On Friday via Zoom, Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, told members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) concurred with the final design noise analysis for the southern section. The general public is not invited.
"The next step related to the noise mitigation is to obtain input from each neighborhood where a noise wall is warranted, feasible and reasonable," said Deptula. "The purposes of these meetings are to confirm that these noise walls are, No. 1, desired by the neighborhood, and the second purpose is to determine the texture and color preference for the side of the wall facing the neighborhood."
"Invitations were recently sent to property owners and residents who will benefit from meaningful reductions of noise levels due to the proposed noise walls," said Deptula. "The meetings are only open to the property owners and residents who benefit from the proposed noise walls."
Shamokin Dam Mayor Joseph McGranaghan, who also chairs the transportation committee, said he received a notice of the meeting as well.
"I got a courtesy copy of the letter," he said. "It said municipal officials will be allowed to attend, but the meeting is only for those people who are affected."
In June, Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, was awarded the first contract of three for the southern section at a low bid of $115.2 million. This contract is for earthwork for the roughly six miles of new four-lane, limited access highway in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township. Noise walls, as well as nine new bridges, will be included in the second contract for the southern section. The third construction contract is for highway paving.
The work in the southern section includes a right turn lane near Grangers Road, utility work, tree cutting and creating access roads, said Deptula.
Part of the northern section and the new river bridge opened earlier this summer. The last mile of the southbound portion is being constructed, said Deptula.
"They're installing drainage, the sub-grade is being graded, soon we'll be constructed composite pavement," said Deptula. "Traffic will be using this section later this fall. Also, Route 405 is being realigned south of Houser Run Road to Acorn Drive."
It's too early to assess how traffic volumes are changing due to the new bridge, he said.
The CSVT Southern Section will connect Routes 11-15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 and the northern part of the CSVT south of Winfield. The project will eventually include an interchange and connector to Routes 11-15 and Route 61 to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Shamokin Dam.