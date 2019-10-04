SUNBURY — The owner of a new wine bar in Sunbury envisions the business as a place for customers to come unwind after a long day.
The Iron Vines Winery, located at 322 Raspberry Ave., is celebrating its grand opening and ribbon-cutting starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The business has 30 different flavors of wine, mostly dry and whites with a few dessert and seasonal wines.
"I want this to be a place where you can come in, kick your feet up and relax," said owner Dave Snyder.
Snyder, a 69-year-old tax accountant from Northumberland, had other business ventures, including Gooseberries Bar, Bare Metal Art and Susquehanna Valley Flower Company in Northumberland.
He started fermenting wine in his garage in Sunbury seven years ago. Once he started making more than 100 gallons a year, he sought his limited winery license from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. With that, he can make up to 200,000 gallons of wine a year.
Snyder does not own his own vineyard nor does he have a goal of doing so. He imports juice from around the world — California, Italy, Chile, Australia and South Africa, for example — and ferments it in the distillery in the business.
"I skip all the hard work and let other people do it," said Snyder. "This (fermenting) is fun for me. At my tender age of 69, I should be having fun."
The 3,000-square-foot building is located in a former mill, and he kept the original red brick wall exposed as well as the original timber pillars. He displayed art from local creators and also his collection of art, items and artifacts from around the world.
Snyder plans to open the second floor for events and eventually open an outdoor patio.
Vanessa Venios, the relationship liaison with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, dropped off Snyder's new member packet with a decal on Wednesday afternoon.
"I'm so excited to see a new local business come to the Valley and have a place for community members to come out and enjoy themselves," said Venios.
The wine at Iron Vines will "definitely appease people with a more drier pallet," she said.
The doors on Oct. 12 will open at noon with The BarbarianQ food truck arriving at 5 p.m. and live music from Trainwreck Survivors from 6 to 9 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. T-shirts and wine glasses will be for sale.