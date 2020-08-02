STATE COLLEGE — What’s left of the weakened Tropical Storm Isaias will pour out its remaining rain along the East Coast, including Eastern Pennsylvania.
The Valley, though, won’t receive the worst of it. If fact, it might just be the right amount to help alleviate recent dry conditions.
“Sunbury will be on western edge of the heaviest band of the rain,” said meteorologist Alyson Hoegg, of AccuWeather in State College.
She said today should be dry with the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm. The rain from Isaias will begin tonight and continue overnight and throughout the day Tuesday, Hoegg said.
She predicted the Valley will see between one-half inch to 1 1/2 inches of rain, less than farther east, such as the Hazleton area, which could receive 2 to 4 inches of rain during the period.
“Once that storm clears out, Tuesday evening should be dry,” Hoegg said. “During the day Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low 80s. It should be fairly nice Wednesday. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm.”
The high temperatures here in the Central Susquehanna Valley should be 82 today and 77 on Tuesday, but both days will be quite humid with tropical moisture, the meteorologist said.
“Wednesday will be humid in the morning,” Hoegg said. “By the time you get into the afternoon, it will be drastically less humid.”