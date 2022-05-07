SELINSGROVE — Nate Williard and his family moved to the Isle of Que in September with the awareness that the nearby Susquehanna River has flooded and caused significant damage to homes over the years.
"I fully knew they get flooded here. Our house had three feet of water on the ground floor (during Tropical Storm Lee in 2011). We saw evidence of it when we were looking at the home," he said. "It's intimidating, but the Isle of Que is beautiful."
Williard said he's been seeking information about how best to protect his family's belongings and keep them safe when he showed up at Saturday's Flood Resilience Fest held at the boat launch on the Isle of Que.
The rain battered the large tent where representatives from Selinsgrove borough, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Susquehanna River Basin Commission, SEDA Council of Governments, Chesepeake Conservancy, Penn State and Bucknell University gathered to provide information about floods and how to prepare and recover from a weather disaster.
One of the organizers, Courtney Cooper, of Penn State, said the event was a way to showcase research projects and help people understand the impact of floods.
"You can do small things" to protect assets if you live in a flood-prone area, such as raising appliances off the floor, said Cooper. "One inch of rain in a basement can cost $25,000 in damage."
Lauren Martz, manager of Selinsgrove Borough, said she's working to develop a standard operation procedure that will improve the borough's response when flooding occurs.
She's also looking for volunteers to serve on the Flood Task Force or anyone interested in receiving training in 'substantial damage determination' to survey flood-damaged buildings and document the extent of it. Volunteers for either position may sign up at the borough office.
Williard spent much of his time talking with Jim Charles, a 75-year-old lifelong resident of the Isle of Que, who had plenty of tips for the new resident.
"My whole life is pre-72 and post-72," said Charles, referring to Hurricane Agnes, which caused devastating flooding throughout several states 50 years ago.
"I'm just soaking up everything," said Williard, who left the event with a four-page list Charles wrote on how to prepare and respond to a flood.