SUNBURY — If you happen to drive through Sunbury on July 17 and wonder if it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, it’s because of an organization raising funds for holiday decorations and programs.
The Sunbury Litefest Committee is sponsoring a Christmas in July Vendor, Craft Show and Chance Auction on July 17 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Cameron Park.
“There will be 50 vendors, 10 Food Trucks and a dunk tank sponsored by Chris Reis State Farm,” Litefest Chairperson Victoria Rosancrans said.
Rosancrans said music will also be provided by Galactica Sound System and Moyer’s Institute of Dance will perform at 11:30 a.m.
The guests of honor, Santa and Mrs. Claus, will arrive at 1 p.m., Rosancrans said
“The Litefest committee is excited to be hosting this event and looks forward to making it an annual event,” Rosancrans said.
Reis, also a city councilman, said he was thrilled to be part of the community event.
“It’s great coming out of the pandemic to have events, especially new events,” Reis said. “This is a great chance to get people to visit the city and to get out and about and support a great cause. It will be nice to see some new decorations when it comes around the holidays to decorate.”
Proceeds from this event will go toward new decorations for the city and a new reading program at the Santa House this year, “Santa’s Gift of Reading,” sponsored by Sunbury Litefest, Rosancrans said.
“For youth to be capable readers they need more than reading instruction at school,” Rosancrans said. “They need to adapt reading habits, which are reinforced by a love for reading. Being able to choose their own book from Santa, instead of being given a book at random, promotes enthusiasm to read it and makes the present even more valuable to the child.”