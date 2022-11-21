SUNBURY — Convicted killer Jahrid Burgess will remain in state prison for up to 50 years after the 21-year-old Trevorton man was denied his appeal in the Arabella Parker case by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.
Burgess appealed his guilty verdict, listing 10 reasons in a new court filing why he should get a new trial in the beating death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
Burgess was sentenced to up to 50 years but no less than 24 years in state prison. In November 2021, a jury found Burgess guilty of homicide and four felony counts of aggravated assault for a person under 13, aggravated assault for a person under 6, child endangerment and obstruction and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment. The jury found Burgess not guilty of a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault.
At the November sentencing, Burgess addressed the court and said he owned his part in the crime.
“I take 100 percent responsibility for what happened to Arabella,” he said. “I ask Arabella, God, and the people of Northumberland County to forgive me. You all don’t have to but I owe this to you: Arabella will remain in my mind and dreams.”
Burgess was convicted of beating Parker so badly she died from her injuries a month later. According to police and testimony, Burgess also waited to call 911 for 49 minutes after the child was injured.
Saylor said in his opinion, "the court's decisions were free from legal error and that there is no merit to Burgess' appeal and the sentence is affirmed."
Burgess' girlfriend at the time, Samantha Delcamp, 26, of Trevorton, was also convicted for her part in the abuse and is also appealing her case as an accomplice to the murder.
Saylor's 16-page opinion also detailed the case and said, "sadly the pair (Burgess and Delcamp) were able to evade Children and Youth caseworkers in their efforts to learn about them."
Burgess, through his attorney Richard Feudale, of Mount Carmel, said he should be granted a new trial because the court erred in allowing evidence of prior bad acts of the defendant depriving him of a fair trial.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz praised Saylor for the opinion.
"I respect the court's decision and I wholeheartedly agree with it," he said. "I fully believe this will get upheld on appeal to the Superior Court and the court will uphold the judge's decision and the jury's verdict."