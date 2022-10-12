EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Drivers using compression engine brake installations on a specific portion of Route 45 is banned in East Buffalo Township.
At Monday night's public meeting, Supervisors Jim Knight and Char Gray voted in favor of banning compression engine brake installations — more commonly known as jake brakes — in the eastbound lane of Route 45 between Route 15 to Fairground Road. The supervisors also discussed similar bans on additional roadways as well as allowing citizens to own chickens.
The adoption of the ordinance calls for the ban of the brakes in all vehicles due to the "excessive noise" that the brakes create. The ban already exists on the northbound lane of Route 15 from Armory Boulevard to Hillcrest Lane.
Township manager Jolene Helwig said a sign will be placed on the roadway informing drivers of the ban.
Resident Tina Prowant, of Linntown, said she was "so glad" this ban was brought up.
"We hear it in Linntown," she said. "It is very loud. I can hardly imagine what they hear."
The supervisors also voted in favor of instructing Solicitor Peter Matson with drafting an ordinance to ban jake brakes in the westbound lane of Route 45 from Market Street to Fairground Road and the southbound lane on Route 15 from Hillcrest Lane to Moore Avenue.
In other business, the supervisors discussed whether to modify the current ordinance to allow citizens to own chickens. Ultimately they did not make a decision.
"We can modify the zoning ordinance to allow for something that's done all over the country in all major cities," said Gray. "It's actually kind of a nice idea."
The supervisors said they definitely wouldn't allow roosters because they are too loud.
Knight and Gray said they received a letter from a citizen about an emotional support chicken.
"I wouldn't go along with the emotional support thing, quite honestly, but raising chickens I would be perfectly fine with, raising six chickens in someone's backyard," said Gray.
The planning commission members are cleaning up ordinances, including ones about chickens.
"I would like to know what other townships do before making decisions about that," said Knight. "The planning commission would have to make that recommendation. That would be their call."