U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser was in the House Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the Capitol and one year later he recalled the violence and courage he witnessed that day.
“January 6, 2021, was a terrible day for our nation,” the Republican congressman from the 9th District said of the rampage that ensued following then-President Donald Trump’s rally to supporters to contest the 2020 election results. “Having seen the rioting inside the Capitol up close, it is clear that many were there for one reason only, to create chaos, destruction, and mayhem. Some came carrying backpacks, tactical gear, and gas masks and attempted to force down the door to the House Chamber.”
As rioters broke windows and banged on the doors of the Chamber where the nation’s leaders were certifying the presidential election vote, politicians and staffers ran for cover. Meuser stayed behind and helped officers secure the area.
“I ... witnessed up close the violence in the Capitol that day as well as the bravery and great heroism of the United States Capitol Police. The violence in our Capitol should be denounced by all,” he said.
Meuser said Democrats and Republicans “must not condone or make excuses for any unlawful and violent actions whether it occurs in the Capitol or in the streets of American cities. Violence and rioting must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and those who committed violence in the Capitol should have the law applied no more and no less.
“The Capitol, unfortunately, was not prepared for what would occur on January 6. Although a large crowd was expected, there were no more officers on duty than on any other day,” he recalled. “I found the security posture of the Capitol that day surprisingly inadequate. Unfortunately, as far as I can see, the Capitol’s security posture has not improved over the course of the last year.”
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller had a similar reaction to the riot as he did in its immediate aftermath one year ago.
“The violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, was unacceptable and those who committed crimes should be held accountable for their actions,” he said, before adding, “I am focused on delivering real solutions to the multitude of crises created by the Biden administration which our nation currently faces including historic inflation, supply chain shortages, unprecedented surges of illegal aliens and drugs across our border, and skyrocketing energy costs.”
Asked about work of the Jan. 6 Commission investigating the Capitol siege, Keller, a Republican from Kreamer, said the group has “been politicized from the start. Ongoing investigations are underway by the DOJ, FBI, the Architect of the Capitol, and the Capitol Police to address the events of January 6, prosecute those responsible, and protect the Capitol from future threats. I have full confidence that these investigators will do their jobs and leave no stone unturned.”
Meuser said “appropriate actions” must be taken to thwart a repeat of Jan. 6, 2021. “What occurred that day must never happen again.”
Sen. Pat Toomey, one of only a handful of Republicans to vote to impeach Trump last year for spreading lies about the election and urging thousands of supporters to storm the Capitol in an attempt to remain in power, did not respond to The Daily Item’s request for comment on the anniversary of the event.
Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, did not respond to a call seeking comment before deadline.