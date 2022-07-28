DANVILLE — Dunkin’ and The Joy in Childhood Foundation donated $30,000 in Iced Coffee Day Funds to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital on Thursday morning.
Local franchisee Monica Enright explained that Dunkin's Joy in Childhood Foundation is powered by local franchisees. Since the foundation's inception in 2006, it has been supporting kids with illness or hunger and has been able to grant more than $37 million to local and national nonprofits.
"In May, our annual Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million nationally," Enright said.
Of that, $30,000 was collected from the Northeast Pennsylvania Dunkins.
The Janet Weis Children's Hospital and Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit have had a long working agreement, said Becky Drumheller, head of Geisinger's Child Life Programs.
"They have always provided a hospital school teacher for the children who are admitted to the Janet Weis Children's Hospital," she said.
The $30,000 specifically will be a part of that agreement, Drumheller said. "It will enable us to increase our school teacher's hours, from part-time to full-time.
"Our children will receive a much more consistent and quality educational services while they are in the hospital," Drumheller said. "We are so grateful for this donation. We will put this money to very good use."
"This will really help us to take care of kids and normalize a not so normal part of their life and help them continue their education while they are here," said pediatrician Stacey Cummings.