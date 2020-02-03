Food service location inspections from January 1 to January 31. Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at www.pafoodsafety. pa.gov/Web/lnspection/Publiclnspection-Search.aspx.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
SQUEEZE IN & DIP IN
Date of report: 01/26/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Slight dust accumulation on vent on Squeeze In))
SUNBUY STEAM FIRE ENGINE CO. #1
Date of report: 01/26/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Cooler fan covers and shelving units for beer/sodas in cooler))
TASTECRAFT
Date of report: 01/16/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ASIAN EXPRESS
Date of report: 01/10/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed multiple pieces of equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Observed cooking equipment / pans, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. (Cold hold coolers, fridge, freezers)) 2(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (under/between clean in place items))
MAMAMACS
Date of report: 01/10/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNOCO - QUICK SHOP #5
Date of report: 01/10/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
INDEPENDENCE FIRE CO
Date of report: 01/09/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-n kitchen cooler, is not being date marked.) 2(Single use plastic containwers being re-used multiple times for food storage and/or preparation.)
M C CONEY
Date of report: 01/09/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Wall over the dish sink area, is made of wooden paneling, and is no longer durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent or sealed.) 2(Flooring, in the grill area, heavily worm through tiles, and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, and non-absorbent.) 3(Facility does not meet current requirement of certified foodhandler on every shift.) 4(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 5(A food employee was observed touching sandwich bun, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)
MOUNT CARMEL AREA JR/SR HIGH
Date of report: 01/09/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOUNT CARMEL ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 01/09/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NEW CHINA WOK RESTAURANT
Date of report: 01/09/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #398
Date of report: 01/07/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 01/07/2020
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Student self-service food was held at 48°F, in the short order line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
LINE MOUNTAIN TREVORTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 01/07/2020
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNOCO
Date of report: 01/07/2020
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Employee making breakfast sandwiches and hoagies not foodhandler certified.) 2(Prepackaged hoagies not labeled properly with the complete ingredient statement.)
THE GREEK ISLE CAFE
Date of report: 01/03/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 2(Meat pan being stored in the ice machine, with no handle, as scoop.) 3(Dish sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.)
SNYDER COUNTY
LONG JOHN SILVERS #31504
Date of report: 01/21/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMATO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 01/16/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BJ’S STEAK & RIB HOUSE
Date of report: 01/16/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Souffle cup being used to scoop cole slaw and left stored in slaw with areas where fingers touched in contact with the food. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Accumulation of ice and dropped food on walk-in freezer floor in basement.) 3(Buildup of yeast-like residue inside soda gun nozzle at bar. REPEAT VIOLATION) 4(6 spray jets clogged on interior ceiling of mechanical dishwasher. Correct prior to opening today.)
SUBWAY #52838
Date of report: 01/16/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAIRY QUEEN #41344
Date of report: 01/14/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Restroom for employees does not have a self-closing door.)
HUMMELS WHARF FIRE COMPANY
Date of report: 01/14/2020
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No QAC test strips available.)
HARVEY’S
Date of report: 01/13/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEYS FOOD MART #2
Date of report: 01/13/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands.) 2(Restroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.)
VFW POST #5640 HOME ASSOC
Date of report: 01/13/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
Date of report: 01/10/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ETZLER BUTCHER SHOP
Date of report: 01/10/2020
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KRATZERVILLE FIRE COMPANY
Date of report: 01/10/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GENERAL NUTRITION CENTER #2289
Date of report: 01/06/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SAYLOR’S MARKET
Date of report: 01/06/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Unshielded light bulb in meat cutting room.) 2(Buildup observed in corners of middle basin of 3-compartment sink in bakery.)
SUSHI MASA
Date of report: 01/08/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Handwash reminder sign missing in men’s restroom.) 2(Hood filters above deep fryers have heavy buildup of grease.) 3(Chemical station attached to mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 4(Vacuum-packed tuna not removed from packaging while thawing under refrigeration.)
TOP STAR EXPRESS #0032
Date of report: 01/06/2020
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Chemical station installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
GRACE COVENANT COMMUNITY CHURCH
Date of report: 01/03/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No QAC or chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentrations.)
ARBY’S #7142
Date of report: 01/02/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of dark liquid on floor around tanks in corner of rear storage room and next to the waste oil tank.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on the mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker.
DOLLAR GENERAL #3481
Date of report: 01/02/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARZONI’S BRICK OVEN & MICROBREWERY
Date of report: 01/02/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Spray bottle of sanitizer not labeled as to contents.) 3(Center of meatballs in hot-hold unit only registering 104*F. Pan was pulled and reheated on the stove. Meatballs were made this morning less than 2 hours and are commercially processed. Meatballs were heated to over 140*F. REPEAT VIOLATION)
TARGET #2439
Date of report: 01/02/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink.)
WENDY’S #0267001
Date of report: 01/02/2020
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Broken light shield on ceiling light fixture in walk-in cooler.)
UNION COUNTY
CARRIAGE CORNER RESTAURANT
Date of report: 01/29/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Beverage Air refrigerator registering 48-50*F ambient temperature instead of 41*F or below. Unit not to be used for storing any TCS foods until it has been repaired/corrected. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Test strips for the chlorine residual in mechanical dishwasher and strips for the QAC dispenser at 3-compartment sink could not be located.) 3(Accumulation of static dust on fan box and guards in both walk-in coolers. REPEAT VIOLATION. Buildup of grease/residue from hands on Delfield 3-door refrigerator handles.) 4(Pasta, rice, sliced tomatoes, chicken salad and beef registering 47*F instead of 41*F or below in Beverage-Air sandwich prep refrigerator at cookline. All items were in unit overnight (>2 hrs) thus all were discarded. ~$30 worth disposed.) 5(Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <\10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Sink was setup to dip all utensils/dishes run through the dishwasher in a 50-100 ppm chlorine solution. REPEAT VIOLATION) 6(Accumulation of grease on hood filters above the deep fryers.)
FOREST HILL STORE
Date of report: 01/16/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LEWISBURG CLUB
Date of report: 01/16/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMAZING GRACE MINISTRIES
Date of report: 01/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GRAM’S
Date of report: 01/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No thermometer in the Edesa refrigerator.) 2(Spigot at handsink at coffee area has fraying material along spout and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 3(Cold water handle missing on handsink in kitchen. Not possible to temper water to 100*F for proper handwashing. Handle will be replaced today.) 4(Two spray bottles not labeled as to contents.)
HOOVER’S FRESH PRODUCE AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 01/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KOHL’S MARKET
Date of report: 01/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MAROUSI’S FARM AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 01/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARY’S KITCHEN AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 01/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Water to the handsink was not turned on prior to opening the stand today. Handsink must be available with hot water during all food prep steps.)
SCHLEGEL’S FARM FRESH FRUIT at LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 01/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY WEST END SOCIAL CLUB
Date of report: 01/15/2020
Town: Milmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of dried, brown residue around top interior edges of the dishwasher doors.) 2(New deep fryers are not positioned so that they are fully contained under the exhaust hood in kitchen. Fryers to be moved so they are under the hood edges by at least 4” on all sides.) 3(Buildup of mold-like residue on floor around floor drain in walk-in cooler.)
ABRANA MARIE’S
Date of report: 01/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GABLE HOUSE BAKERY
Date of report: 01/09/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN - TACO BELL
Date of report: 01/03/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KRATZER MEAT
Date of report: 01/02/2020
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Air curtains have buildup and are rough in some areas and are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 2(Several cutting boards have deep cuts in surfaces and need to be replaced or re-planed so they are smooth and easily cleanable.)