LEWISBURG – A jazz quartet made up of seasoned and renowned musicians who are also well-respected university music faculty, will perform a free recital tonight centered on a topic that has been the group’s primary focus over the last eight years: civil rights activism.
The quartet consists of Barry Long, a professor and chair of music at Bucknell University and director of the university’s jazz ensemble; drummer Phil Haynes, a colleague of Long’s at Bucknell and also a veteran New York City artist; bassist Joshua Davis, director of jazz studies at Susquehanna University and faculty at Penn State University; and David Pope, professor of saxophone and a distinguished teacher of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at James Madison University. Long said he and Pope went to school together many years ago, and have remained close friends.
The free concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bucknell Hall.
According to Long, they began playing together eight years ago, specifically for this project that centers on spirituals, freedom songs, and jazz for performances that are “mostly improvised.” Earlier concerts, he said, “featured civil rights era photojournalism projected on the screen of the Campus Theatre here in Lewisburg, to which we improvised in reaction to the images.”
Tonight, their performance will not include the photo projections, he said, but the sound “will still be inspired by work songs and civil rights activism.”
While the topic is appropriate for Black History Month, Long said they have performed the concert throughout the year. The quartet released recordings in 2013 and 2017, and Long said they will be celebrating the release of their third tonight, as well as recording the concert for their next album.
A description of the performance states, “While jazz played a vital role in the soundtrack to the modern Civil Rights movement, spirituals and freedom songs provided motivation and catharsis during meetings and marches in Montgomery, Birmingham, Selma, and across the South.”
“This project has been one of the most rewarding artistic endeavors of my career,” Pope said. “The choices of musical material, our complex relationships with the subject matter, and the interaction with these world-class musicians consistently take me to musical places that have transformed me for the better.”
Haynes agrees.
“At once sensitive and instantly responsive to one another and the materials at hand, the four of us have very distinctive personal approaches to improvisation which create a whole that is at once haunting, playful, expansive, personal, interactive yet lonesome, touching yet short on sentimentality,” he said. “It’s quite a powerful artistic reflection of modern American culture.
“I’m not a member of another band that has this sound profile, artistic chemistry, or such overt reflective values,” he added. “It’s a truly wonderful journey and adventure to be a part of.”
Long said he became interested in jazz while in high school, and credits the teachers he had in the Harrisburg area, where he grew up. During that time, he remembers driving to Bucknell University to visit the Weis Center when it first opened, to hear Wynton Marsalis’ band. The experiences and the music itself has left a lasting impression.
“Jazz for me has always meant freedom,” he said, “the ability to improvise and collaborate spontaneously with others, and a great deal of social and cultural change it has inspired.”