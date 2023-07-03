Jennie LaPointe loves her new Arcimoto, a rare sight on Valley roads.
Named an FUV — fun utility vehicle — by its parent company in Eugene, Oregon, this electric transport is all that LaPointe hoped it would be. “It’s super fun, usable, comfortable, quick, and efficient,” she said.
As soon as her bright blue Arcimoto arrived a month ago, LaPointe, who lives in Rush Township, Northumberland County, took some test runs on the back roads near her home. But since her driveway empties right onto Route 54, she had to get brave quickly. Venturing onto the fast-moving road was intimidating at first, she admitted, but she has now been through the narrows into Danville and as far from home as Bloomsburg and Shamokin.
The Arcimoto has a top speed of 75 miles per hour and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 7.5 seconds. It uses Level 1 charging on a regular outlet in her home, and it has a range of 66 miles on a full charge at highway speeds and 100 miles for around-town driving.
Coming down the road, the Arcimoto looks a lot like an exotic bug. “People ask about it when they stop beside me at red lights,” she said. “What is it?” they say. Her friend Mary Lenig, who owns the Olde Stone Tavern in Bear Gap and has gone for a ride with LaPointe, calls it “Jennie’s gizmo.”
LaPointe believes hers is the only Arcimoto in our immediate area. She has heard that a guy from Schuylkill Haven has one, too, which he takes along on frequent trips to the Poconos. Arcimotos have been selling on the West Coast since 2019, but they are now spreading east.
Just 9.5 feet long overall, the Arcimoto’s frame encloses a three-wheeled motorcycle chassis, with two wheels in front and one in back. Its controls and steering are much like a motorcycle. While most states don’t ask for anything beyond a regular driver’s license to operate an Arcimoto, Pennsylvania requires a special license, and LaPointe had to get a learner’s permit and take a driving test before getting her three-wheel cycle license.
‘Unique’ ride
Lenig, who rides a motorcycle, likes the Arcimoto a lot. “It’s a mix of a cycle and a small car,” she said, “and I really appreciated having a roof when it started to rain during our ride.” She likes that the Arcimoto allows you to take a friend, to carry supplies in the closed back compartment, and to run on electricity, which is so good for the environment.
“It’s unique,” she said, “and it’s probably up and coming. As the Arcimoto gets more widespread, it will be tweaked and probably get even better.”
LaPointe said “for the past 20 years, I wanted something between a bicycle and a car that could go on the road.” She read about the Arcimoto back in 2007 when it was first developed, and she kept watching its progress on Facebook and the internet. “Mark Frohnmayer, the builder, really hit it out of the ballpark,” she said.
Riders are comfortable in heated upholstered seats, front and back, each accommodating one person. The vehicle has a locking trunk, big enough for bags of groceries or recycling. The center of gravity is low, keeping it stable on the road. Ballast is two 200-lb lithium batteries toward the front. Each front wheel has its own electric motor, giving it a huge amount of torque and making it very quick.
“I love to go fast on the back roads,” she said. “I especially love the whirr of the electric motors as I accelerate.”
One common route she takes is down Rushtown Road to her mom’s house just a few miles away. She has tried to coax her mom, Eloise Reed, onto the machine for a ride, but she always says no. “You’re going to kill yourself,” she has said, despite her daughter’s assurances that it is perfectly safe.
“You do have to pay closer attention to the road while driving, though,” LaPointe admitted. Other drivers are the biggest danger, especially at intersections, according to the PA motorcycle driver’s manual. She has seen this in action, with drivers trying to squeeze around her. “My biggest concern is what others are doing.”
Driving capabilitiesArcimoto claims to have addressed this visibility concern by making their vehicle 65 inches high, about the same as a crossover SUV and much easier to see than a motorcycle.
LaPointe finds she is also more attentive around curves, slowing more than she would when driving a car.
One thing she would change in the Arcimoto if she could, is the ground clearance, which is just 5.5 inches. “You have to watch the road all the time for potholes or rocks.” She finds, too, that backing up in a driveway can be tricky. “You have to be careful to stay away from uneven grassy slopes along the sides, or you will catch your door and damage it.”
LaPointe can’t think of a better way to use her retirement money. Along with buying the Arcimoto, she plans to fix up her truck and buy a trailer so that she can take her FUV to other locations. “It would be perfect for the beach or a campground,” she said.
LaPointe worked as a rural mail carrier for the Bloomsburg Post Office for many years, retiring three years ago, and this vehicle is a dream come true. Her husband Gil hasn’t been able to take a test run for health reasons, but he is enthusiastic about her purchase. “He’s happy that I’m so happy,” she said.
Besides the fun aspect of buzzing around, she is glad to be doing her part for the environment. “The maker wanted something better for the world,” she said. “They plan to up production to 10,000 vehicles a year eventually.” Their FUV Stock is now being traded on NASDAQ
Each vehicle is manufactured to order. According to their website, www.arcimoto.com, estimated delivery is 30 days from the time of placing the order. Base price for the model LaPointe purchased is $20,000. She opted to add side doors for another $240. Delivery from Oregon was another additional charge.
Arcimoto makes other models as well. To expand the carrying capacity on the basic FUV model, they also make the Deliverator. Carry space can be a flatbed or a closed box. Overall weight of the basic FUV vehicle is 1,300 pounds. Storage capacity on the Deliverator goes up to 28 cubic feet. The combined weight of the driver plus cargo tops out at 500 pounds.
The Deliverator has just won the top Autotech Breakthrough Award as Overall Electric Vehicle of the Year.
LaPointe is still learning about her Arcimoto, but she highly recommends it. “It could be the next big thing,” she says. “It’s the real ‘grass roots’ green for transportation.”