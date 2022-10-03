SUNBURY — The Jewish Holy Day Yom Kippur — the day of atonement — will be begin tonight, at sundown and end on Wednesday, also at sundown, said Rabbi Nina Mandel, Congregation Beth-El, Sunbury.
Ritual services are held throughout this period, Mandel explained, accompanied by fasting, introspection, and atonement.
"While the Jewish tradition encourages a daily practice of ongoing evaluation of our actions and atonement for our misdeeds, Yom Kippur is a yearly communal ritual," she said.
This is an opportunity to look back over the preceding year and identify those people to whom we need to make amends, and those actions for which we need to apologize Mandel said.
Alan Cohen and his wife Mariette, of Lewisburg, moved to the area a few years ago after living in Brooklyn, New York.
"It is a special, sacred day," Alan said on Monday. "Growing up, my parents would accompany me and my brother to synagogue, where we'd spend the day. None of us ate until supper at the end of Yom Kippur. It was tough for a kid, but it was our family tradition."
In the days leading up to Yom Kippur, beginning with Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, Mandel said, "we reach out to friends, family, and community to offer apologies or grant forgiveness when necessary. During the ritual services, our thoughts turn toward making amends with God and setting our sights on a new year.
"We also recommit to making social justice, helping those in need, and service to God a priority in our lives," she said.
The end of Yom Kippur is marked by a long, piercing blast from the ritual ram’s horn, the shofar. The sound of the shofar rouses us from the inwardness of our prayers to the need to take action in the world, Mandel said. "In addition, many people connect with friends and loved ones over a break-fast meal at the close of the service."