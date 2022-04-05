SELINSGROVE — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is holding a job fair Wednesday at the Selinsgrove Center.
The Selinsgrove Center provides support to people with intellectual disabilities, including social skills, medical care and vocational training.
Positions include aide training, residential and food services and utility plant helper.
“Our dedicated staff are vital to the success of the center,” said Acting Secretary Meg Snead. “If you’re looking for a rewarding, supportive career serving others, please join our team.”
The job fair will be held Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.