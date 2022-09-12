SUNBURY — The PA CareerLink will host an outdoor Job Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. in Cameron Park in Sunbury with more than 40 employers from throughout the region. It is open to the public.
“We had a great Career Fair here in the park at this time last year, and enjoyed holding the event right in front of our office to help remind everyone exactly where to find career assistance,” said PA CareerLink Site Administrator Jamie Mercaldo. “This will be a fantastic opportunity for job seekers to meet directly with local businesses who are looking to hire immediately.”
Business Consultant Zach Stotter said that the availability of careers in varying fields is higher than they've seen for a long time.
“We have a very diverse group of employers being represented at this event, including health care, manufacturing, construction and more. We’re also seeing higher entry level wages across the board, making this a great time to start a new career," said Stotter.
Employers will be set up around Cameron Park, with parking available both on Market Street and behind the PA CareerLink/Sunbury Municipal Building. There will also be several area social service agencies in attendance.
For a full list of participating employers, interested individuals can look at the “Cameron Park Job Fair” event on the PA CareerLink Columbia/Montour/Northumberland/Snyder/Union Counties’ Facebook page.