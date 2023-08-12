LAURELTON — A Johnstown woman was killed in an accident at the Union County West End Fair on Friday night after she was struck by a piece of machinery that broke off a tractor participating in the tractor pull event and flew into the crowd.
In a press release sent out this morning, police did not give the woman's name, only saying she is a 33-year-old woman from Johnstown. The accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The Union County West End Fair is held annually in Laurelton. The 98th annual event is scheduled to run through Saturday.
According to state police, during the tractor pull event, an exhaust wheel in the turbo housing of the tractor became dislodged and ejected from the manifold. The exhaust wheel then knocked off the metal covering off the tractor and a piece of the wheel flew into the crowd, striking the woman in the neck.
Police report extensive life-saving efforts were made by off-duty medical personal who were on scene, local fire and EMS responders and EMS personnel who responded to the scene.
Police said there is no suspicion of foul play or criminal activity involved in the investigation.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.