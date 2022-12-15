Steven Beattie, a longtime project manager for local engineering firms, is the new executive director of the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority (JRA), replacing Jeff Stover, who his leaving after nearly 40 years with SEDA-COG.
The JRA's mission, according to a release announcing the appointment is to "preserve essential rail freight service and to further economic development and job creation in the region through improvement and expansion of rail infrastructure." The authority oversees rail lines in nine counties — Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder. and Union. The 80 miles of rail line it preserved through the North Shore and Nittany & Bald Eagle lines has grown to 215 miles with the inclusion of the Juniata Valley, Lycoming Valley, and Shamokin Valley railroads, and an extension of the Nittany.
“My top priority, as I take on this role, is to continue the work started by the Joint Rail Authority dating back to 1983. In doing this, I plan to promote economic development in the region, ensure our industries have access to rail, and maintain our rail infrastructure to support our customers and their growth,” Beattie said.
SEDA-COG JRA Board President Russ Graham said he is excited to see what’s next for the authority under the guidance of Beattie.
“The JRA has been extremely fortunate to have had Jeff Stover as our executive director for the past 37 years," Graham said. "His professionalism and knowledge of our rail system has been instrumental in countless economic development and railroad upgrade projects over the years. Jeff will be difficult to replace, however, we are confident in Steven, and we look forward to working with him as we move into the next chapter of the JRA. Steven’s background in the engineering field and his experience in intergovernmental relationships will be a huge asset to the JRA."
Beattie began his career as a project manager for area engineering consulting firms, including Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc., where he managed the Lewisburg office. He later joined the Larson Design Group where he worked in a multitude of roles: Site/Civil Engineering senior project manager, Retail Design senior project manager, and the director of Sales and Marketing. He most recently served as the Community Development/Grant manager for the Borough of Lewisburg.
Since 1998, Beattie has served numerous roles for engineering consulting firms in the SEDA-COG region. Throughout his career he has served municipal, commercial, industrial and institutional clients managing projects through the design, funding and construction phases. His latest accomplishment includes leading the effort to secure more than $3.4 million in funds for the Borough of Lewisburg over an 18-month period.