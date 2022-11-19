EYLSBURG — The first ever Jolly Jamboree, presented by All Home Days Association, may just become an annual event after seeing children of all ages come out to meet Santa Claus and enjoy a day of arts and crafts at the Eylsburg Fire Company.
The day began with an opening ceremony at Ralpho Township Community Park. Santa arrived on the firetruck, and the Southern Columbia choir and band members performed some Christmas carols.
Santa and Mrs. Claus then got on back on the firetruck and lead a small parade back to the fire company where several children and parents awaited their arrival.
Members of the All Home Days Association also dressed up for the event. One of those members Wayne Horne, said he was thrilled about the event and liked seeing everyone enjoying the day.
“This is great,” he said. “This is our first time doing this and I think it’s going very well.”
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus arrived in the freezing cold and began to meet with children and parents before going inside the fire company where the two took pictures and listened to what children had on their wish lists for Christmas.
“It’s something different we tried and we think the kids are enjoying it,” Horne said.
For 4-year-old Ryann Hartranft, of Elysburg, the day was about having fun.
“I am looking forward to the arts and crafts,” she said. “I’m also excited to see Santa Claus.”
The event featured a food truck, various baked goods, hot chocolate, face painting, and various arts and crafts for children to participate in.
“It’s just a fun day for the kids,” Horne said. “I think we will be doing this again.”
The event ran from 11 a.m until 7 p.m.