ELYSBURG — The Christmas celebration at Knoebels Amusement Resort makes its return this weekend.
The second-annual Joy Through the Grove — A Christmas Light Experience makes its comeback after a successful debut in 2020 at the park in Elysburg. The drive-thru light display will be open nightly until Jan. 2, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“It goes to show how far and wide our fanbase is willing to travel for a Knoebels experience,” said Trevor Knoebel, fourth-generation Knoebel family member. “It’s really awesome that our community loved it, too.”
The light display will begin near the Impulse roller coaster, travel down the park’s main boulevard, and then continue throughout much of the park’s campground. The route is 1.5 miles long and includes more than 400 light up pieces, as well as convenience pull-off areas for families.
The displays feature a variety of Christmas-themed scenes, including Knoebels characters, snowmen, an airport runway featuring a vehicle from Knoebels’ Red Baron ride, a tropical scene, a massive LED screen in front the Twister roller coaster and an international drive with holiday wishes in multiple languages.
Matt Wynn designs and paints all of the handcrafted and original wooden cutouts; his work will be featured even more this year, said Admissions Manager Tiff Kalejta.
The beach scene this year will have yellow lights for a beach, along with other sea creatures, said Kalejta.
The LED area will also be a “grand finale that will impress everyone,” she said.
Knoebel said some of the scenes were moved around and others were added in order to “keep it fresh and exciting.”
New for this season, guests who pre-purchase a ticket will receive a Joy Through The Grove souvenir magnet. Pre-purchasing a ticket is not required, but guests are urged to do so if they plan to add a snack package that includes fudge, cotton candy or kettle corn, Bavarian nuts and caramel corn..
Guests visiting on Thursday through Sunday can add to the holiday experience by visiting Christmas Village at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course that includes grab-and-go foods, a gift shop, pictures with Santa and more.
“We were very pleasantly surprised last year with the turnout,” said Knoebel. “We quickly realized we had to manage the traffic flow better by adding a third line (at the gate). We plan to start this year with a third line. We feel confident that we can handle the traffic.”
Tickets are $20 for a car during the week and $25 for a car on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; large passenger vehicles over nine people are $40 every day.
Guests visiting on Friday, Saturday or Sunday can add to the holiday experience by visiting Christmas Village at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course which includes grab-and-go foods, a gift shop, pictures with Santa, and more.
The drive-thru starts at 5:30 p.m. every night and goes until 9 p.m. every night.