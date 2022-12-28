MIDDLEBURG — A Snyder County judge declined to drop attempted murder and related charges against a 41-year-old Middleburg man who argued there isn't enough evidence.
Justin Yerger is accused of shooting his roomate, Chad Howard, in the head last May during an argument over an electric bill at their Middlecreek Township home.
Yerger and his attorney, Michael O'Donnell, appeared Wednesday before Snyder County President Judge Michael H. Sholley to argue a defense motion that there is insufficient evidence to take the case to trial.
Sholley denied the motion and Yerger will stand trial on charges that include attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime.
According to court documents, several people witnessed the May shooting.
They told Middleburg Police Chief Mark Bailey that Yerger shot an unarmed Howard in the head and pointed the H&R .22-caliber at Justin Long when he tried to intervene, court documents said.
Howard was released from the hospital after a few days.
Yerger is being held at Snyder County Prison in lieu of $200,000 cash bail pending trial.