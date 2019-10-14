SHAMOKIN — Due to safety concerns, Shamokin District Judge John Gembic is continuing a hearing on Tuesday for a 19-year old Trevorton man accused of beating a 3-year-old child.
Jahrid Burgess, of Shamokin Street, was arrested on Friday after Stonington state troopers say he beat Arabella Parker, who is in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where she remains on life support.
"It's apparent there is a large public outcry pertaining to this case," Gembic said. "With this all occurring over the weekend and my office being closed on Monday I have had no time to prepare for security and safety measures."
Gembic said he spoke with District Attorney Tony Matulewicz who said he was prepared for the hearing on Tuesday but agreed with the safety concerns surrounding the case.
"I want to be clear that I am continuing this for the safety of everyone, including everyone that also works inside my office and building which houses a community college and other offices," Gembic said
The judge said he is considering holding the hearing at the Northumberland County Courthouse.
"I will make a decision and set a new time for this hearing later this week," Gembic said.
Burgess was set to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday in front of Gembic. Burgess told Gembic on Saturday during a bail hearing that he was “insulted by the charges.”
Burgess is currently charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault and related crimes to the attack but Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said if the child were to die, Burgess would immediately be facing an open count of homicide.