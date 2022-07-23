LEWISBURG — Visiting Judge Dudley N. Anderson ruled that a whistleblower case against Bucknell University will not be dismissed. Anderson ruled the case filed by former university public safety officer Colby M. Snook will continue to a later date. Snook is alleging former Bucknell Police Chief Steve Barilar allowed evidence to be deleted pertaining to a male student who took inappropriate video of a female student.
In Pennsylvania, a whistleblower is defined as a person who witnesses or has evidence of wrongdoing or waste while employed and who makes a good-faith report of the wrongdoing or waste, verbally or in writing, to the employee’s superiors, an agent of the employer or to any other appropriate authority.
Bucknell University previously filed preliminary objections to a whistleblower complaint in February by Snook, in the Union County Court of Common Pleas. The university requested dismissal of the case in May, which Anderson denied. The university cited the absence of any evidence of wrongdoing in the allegations made by Snook and denied he was discharged after reporting alleged “wrongdoing” to Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson.