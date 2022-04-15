SUNBURY — Samantha Delcamp will go to trial after a Northumberland County judge denied the Trevorton woman’s motion to dismiss the charge of being an accomplice to the murder of her daughter, 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
President Judge Charles Saylor denied the motion earlier this week and now Delcamp will appear May 9 for jury selection with the trial on the accomplice charge and felony counts of aggravated assault to begin on May 10.
Delcamp filed the motion through her attorney public defender Michael O’Donnell, who also requested to interview potential jurors individually instead of the normal group setting.
O’Donnell said the case has received a major amount of media attention.
Saylor denied that motion and said the practice in the county is to interview the entire panel but if any person knew about the case they would be questioned privately.
Delcamp is charged in the 2019 death of Arabella, who police said was beaten to death by Delcamp’s ex-boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton.
Burgess was found guilty of third-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 to 50 years on Jan. 4.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz who is prosecuting the case, has repeatedly said he would not offer Delcamp any plea deals even though she testified on behalf of the commonwealth. Delcamp testified she saw Burgess throw Arabella, causing her injuries.
State trooper Brian Siebert, who charged both Delcamp and Burgess, said Delcamp knew about the abuse and did not report it to authorities.
Seibert also charged Burgess’ mother, Christy Willis, 53, of Sunbury, who was found guilty of lying to investigators about her knowledge of the incident.
Willis was sentenced to 17 months to 17 years in July.