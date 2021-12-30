SUNBURY — A motion to continue the hearing determining the legality of Shamokin City Councilman-elect Joseph Leschinskie Jr.’s ability to serve as an elected official was denied.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Thursday denied Leschinskie's request to delay the hearing at 2 p.m. Monday — hours before Leschinskie, 36, is set to be sworn in as a city councilman at Shamokin City Hall. Leschinskie, who won one of two open city council seats in November, is a convicted felon, which bars him from serving as an elected official.
The challenge was filed by District Attorney Tony Matulewicz on Wednesday. Leschinskie filed a motion to delay the hearing, citing lack of time to prepare a defense or obtain legal council. Leschinskie said the DA's motion was filed prematurely because Leschinskie is not a work official at the time of the filing.
Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution states that “no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this Commonwealth.” Leschinskie in 2009 pleaded guilty to two felony cases of drug possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Leschinskie holding public office is not a criminal act, but it does fall under the jurisdiction of the district attorney’s office first. The penalty is removal from office, Matulewicz previously said.
"Although I respect the judge's ruling, I am disheartened that a president judge, or any judge in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for that matter, would make a ruling that allows no time for myself to obtain proper professional legal counsel on such a complex matter, and force me to take a hearing unrepresented legally," said Leschinskie. "I fully intend on carrying out the will of the people Monday night. I encourage everyone who is available to attend and testify, and believes in the will of the people, free and fair elections, and the positive impact I've had in our community and others, to attend and testify."
Leschinskie said the motive and the message are clear from the district attorney and the Northumberland County Courts. He noted that Miguel Torres, who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, is accused of rape while free on bail and accused killer Jose Colon has been awaiting trial for nearly four years.
Leschinskie said, "Drugs are wreaking havoc in our town, causing more deaths and more families of addicts to grieve losses of family members, but of course, Joe Leschinskie takes precedence over justice for the victims of the criminals he has released and allowed to roam free in our community. If anyone is causing irreparable harm to the City Of Shamokin by being in office, it's Tony Matulewicz, not Joe Leschinskie."
The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Monday at Shamokin City Hall, 47 E. Lincoln St., Shamokin.
Other cases
This is not the only case the DA’s office is prosecuting against Leschinskie.
Leschinskie is facing five misdemeanor charges related to threatening former City Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband, Eric, in September 2020 after a council meeting: two counts of terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct; and three summary counts of disorderly conduct.
In an unrelated matter, Leschinskie is also facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.
Leschinskie is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in front of Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 6 for both criminal cases.