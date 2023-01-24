SUNBURY — A Northumberland County judge ruled on Tuesday that all charges filed against a Coal Township man accused of raping a child will not be dismissed.
Judge Hugh Jones denied a habeas corpus defense motion to dismiss the charges filed against Christopher Allen Biddinger, 35, of Coal Township. Biddinger was charged in 2020 with nine felony counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault (two counts), indecent assault and corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.
Defense attorney Michael Suders represents Biddinger. The Commonwealth is represented by Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger.
State police in Milton allege that the assaults took place between September 2019 and April 2020 in Delaware Township and Milton. The alleged victim was a 12-year-old girl.
Biddinger was charged in October 2020. He remains incarcerated in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.