BLOOMSBURG — Convicted killer Maria Sanutti-Spencer will not receive the new trial she sought through a Post Conviction Relief Act motion filed in 2021.
Somerset County Senior Judge David C. Klementik, after 20 months, denied Sanutti-Spencer's plea for a new trial, which was based on her allegation that her defense attorney, Christian Hoey, of Philadelphia, did not represent her properly at trial in 2015.
Former Hazleton state police Cpl. Shawn Williams, now Shikellamy School District police chief, arrested Sanutti-Spencer in 2014, for the murder of her ex-husband, Frank Spencer, 46, of Millville, in July 2012.
Williams said Sanutti-Spencer and her father, Anthony "Rocco" Franklin, plotted to kill Frank Spencer, who was found shot to death in his Millville home on July 2, 2012. Sanutti-Spencer was convicted in 2015 for the murder and arson of Spencer’s mother’s home, while her father was convicted in 2018 of the same charges.
Sanutti-Spencer is serving a life sentence without the chance for parole at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Muncy. Franklin was also sentenced to life without parole and is imprisoned at SCI Somerset.
The first of two Post Conviction Relief Act hearings was held in September 2021 where Sanutti-Spencer testified she wanted to testify at trial on her own behalf but Hoey would not allow her.
Sanutti-Spencer, who most recently was represented by Frank McCabe, of Kingston, also claimed her two children wanted to testify, but Hoey again refused to let them take the stand.
According to the ruling issued June 29 by Klementik, one of her children at the time of Spencer's death was 10 years old and was staying at a friend's house and was not in a position to testify of the whereabouts of Sanutti-Spencer.
The judge said the child would, however, have been able to testify regarding an understanding of whether Spencer was afraid of his ex-wife.
The judge also said the child was the subject of the tape-recorded "coaching" conversations with Sanutti-Spencer, and more significantly was heard to have claimed that Sanutti-Spencer was "putting words in the child's mouth."
Klementick wrote that calling the child as a witness would have been irrelevant, and it "was no error for counsel to forgo" the child's testimony.
Klementick said he did agree with Sanutti-Spencer that there were errors made by Hoey.
"We do not believe that they so undermined the truth-determining process that no reliable adjudication of guilt or innocence could have taken place," he wrote. "Attorney Hoey did have a viable strategy to deflect blame from his client to her father.
"The commonwealth, however, had more than ample testimonial and circumstantial evidence to couple father and daughter in the crimes charged."