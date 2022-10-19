SUNBURY — Andre Stone was found guilty of first degree murder by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Wednesday.
Stone was charged with criminal homicide and felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation in the death of his girlfriend, Dawn Latsha, in Shamokin. Latsha was killed on April 14, 2020 in a South Market Street home.
Stone waived his right to a jury trial in front of his peers and opted instead to have his case heard in a bench trial.
