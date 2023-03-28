SUNBURY — Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. ordered the defense and commonwealth to file briefs in the post-sentence motions concerning a criminal conviction of former Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie.
On Tuesday, Woelfel gave Conflicts Counsel Michael O’Donnell 20 days to file motions based on his defense filings fighting a sentence of six months to 23 months in jail on a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. Assistant District Attorney Dave Albertson has 10 days to file a response.
O'Donnell argued that the sentence of jail time was not appropriate and Leschinskie was not given a fair trial based on several witnesses calling Leschinskie a convicted felon.
Leschinskie was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after county Detective Degg Stark said Leschinskie threatened former Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel’s husband, Erik Seidel, following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020. The misdemeanor count carried a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
