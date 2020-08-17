WILLIAMSPORT — A federal judge for the 12th time granted a delay in the trial of Raymond Kraynak, postponing the case to December — three years after the suspended Northumberland County doctor was arrested for criminal prescribing practices resulting in the deaths of five patients.
U.S. Judge Matthew Brown earlier this month issued a motion delaying the 63-year-old man's jury selection and trial. Kraynak’s court-appointed attorney, Thomas A. Thornton, assistant federal public defender, requested the continuance in the case where federal authorities accused the Mount Carmel doctor in 2017 as once having operated Pennsylvania’s largest pill mill during the heroin and opioid epidemic.
"Failure to grant a continuance would likely result in a miscarriage of justice," Brann wrote in the order, reiterating the same statements in previous orders. "The ends of justice served by the granting of the continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial."
The jury selection scheduled for May is now continued until Dec. 7 in Williamsport. The deadline for pre-trial motions is extended until Sept. 2.
Thornton on Friday also requested that an Aug. 5 Daubert hearing to determine whether to exclude the testimony of expert witness Dr. Stephen M. Thomas be re-opened for 60 days to allow him to have an expert review the toxicology reports and the testimony of Dr. Thomas.
Prior to Thomas's testimony, Thorton said the defense had not been aware that toxicology examinations were conducted on three patients because those documents were not provided in discovery. Thorton said he did not have the opportunity to engage an expert toxicologist to review those toxicology reports because counsel was unaware that they existed.
"Dr. Kraynak was prejudiced by failure to supply the toxicology reports," Thorton wrote. "The government’s witness testified at length regarding those toxicology reports and defense counsel was unable to effectively cross-examine the expert because the reports had not been provided. The reports were not provided to counsel prior to the hearing by the government. Defense counsel only learned of the reports during cross-examination when the government’s expert witness provided copies from the witness stand."
Federal agents arrested Kraynak, of Mount Carmel, on Dec. 21, 2017. He’s charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than 6 million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.