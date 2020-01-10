WILLIAMSPORT — A federal judge for the ninth time granted a delay in the trial of Raymond Kraynak, the suspended Northumberland County doctor accused of criminal prescribing practices resulting in the deaths of five patients.
U.S. Judge Matthew Brann on Thursday issued a motion delaying the 62-year-old man's jury selection and trial. Kraynak’s court-appointed attorney, Thomas A. Thornton, assistant federal public defender, requested the continuance on Tuesday in the case where federal authorities accused the Mount Carmel doctor in 2017 as once having operated Pennsylvania’s largest pill mill during the heroin and opioid epidemic.
"Failure to grant a continuance would likely result in a miscarriage of justice," Brann wrote in the order. "The ends of justice served by the granting of the continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial."
The jury selection scheduled for March is now continued until May 4 in Williamsport. The deadline for pre-trial motions is extended until March 6.
Assistant U.S. Attorney William Behe, the lead prosecutor, concurred with the request.
Federal agents arrested Kraynak, of Mount Carmel, on Dec. 21, 2017. He’s charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death, two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than 6 million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. Officials have not identified the alleged victims.
Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.