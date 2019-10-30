HARRISBURG – A Commonwealth Court judge ruled today that state officials will be barred from immediately counting the votes cast next Tuesday on a ballot question over whether to add a Victim’s Bill of Rights to the state Constitution until a court case on the measure concludes.
Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler noted that the move was unprecedented but concluded that it was necessary.
“No doubt the remedy is rare; as it appears that delaying the certification of the votes to a constitutional amendment has never occurred,” she wrote.
The proposed amendment, though would have “immediate, profound, and in some instances, irreversible consequences on the constitutional rights of the accused and in the criminal justice system.”
The League of Women Voters sued to stop the count of the ballot question votes as part of a challenge arguing that the amendment should have been posed as a series of questions instead of one. The American Civil Liberties Union has long-opposed the proposal, arguing that the measure violated the rights of the accused.
The Victim's Bill of Rights proposed in Marsy’s Law would mandate that victims receive notice about court hearings and the release or escape of the accused, protection from the accused, prompt conclusion to the prosecution of the case and the right to confer with prosecutors, according to a summary of the law prepared by legislative staff.
Deputy Attorney General Nicole Boland argued in court that the move to delay counting the votes could deter voters from turning out on Election Day or voting on the question if they do show up at the polls. In addition, she said 22,000 people have already voted on the question using absentee ballots.
Attorney Steven Bizar, representing the League of Women Voters argued in court that not counting the votes immediately would mean that no one would be disenfranchised since the votes would be counted if the courts rule against the legal challenge. If the League of Women Voters and the ACLU are successful there would be no harm in not counting the votes cast on Nov. 5, he said.