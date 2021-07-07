DANVILLE — The Florida woman accused of murdering an 83-year-old Cooper Township man in July 2020 will undergo another psychiatric evaluation in September to determine if she is competent to stand trial.
Montour County Judge Gary Norton on Tuesday ordered the evaluation of Kathleen Susan Reed on Sept. 16, 90 days from the June 16 evaluation by psychiatrists at Torrance State Hospital, who deemed her not competent to stand trial.
Meanwhile, another homicide case in the county — the result of a September 2019 fatal shooting at a Valley Township motel — is scheduled to go to trial in early December.
Norton issued the psych evaluation order after a courtroom discussion with public defender Michael Dennehy and Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis over seemingly unclear specifications in the state Mental Health Procedures Act. Norton could have opted for a yearly evaluation.
Reed, 37, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, is accused in the July 21 knife slaying of Walter John Ditzler in his 1621 Bloom Road home. State police arrested Reed in Centre County after she was found in Ditzler’s car about 9 hours later, after troopers received a call about an unresponsive woman in a vehicle at a gas station in Centre County.
“I don’t anticipate Miss Reed will regain competence in the foreseeable future,” Dennehy told the judge.
The attorney suggested two more short-term evaluations and Norton agreed, with the caveat that there is some improvement in her condition.
Norton, in November, declared Reed incompetent to stand trial in the July murder. He ordered her to undergo up to 60 days of involuntary mental health treatment at Torrance State Hospital to gain competency.
By February, she still had not been sent to Torrance because there was a waiting list. Dennehy said at the time the delay was due to the shortage of forensic mental health facilities in the state.
Mattis has said that even if Reed is deemed mentally competent, “It becomes a capacity issue, whether she had the capacity (the day of the alleged crime), the ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of her conduct.”
Following her arrest, Reed told troopers she left Florida on July 19 after a disagreement with her mother and that she stopped at gas stations and asked for money because she was headed to Canada, state police said. Reed said she was driving through Pennsylvania with her dog and stopped in front of Ditzler’s house because it looked like a good place to stop and stretch, according to police.
Reed showed up at Ditzler’s door at about 2 p.m. and asked him for gas money. Ditzler told her he didn’t have a gas can, court documents said. Ditzler let the woman use the bathroom. When she came out he told her she needed to leave. A struggle began, troopers said Reed told them.
Reed told troopers she grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in the shoulder and when the knife broke, she grabbed a second knife and cut his throat, troopers said.
Reed found the keys to Ditzler’s vehicle and she fled.
In the other homicide case, David E. Downing Jr., is accused of slaying a New Jersey man at the Super 8 motel. Jury selection for that case was set on Tuesday for Dec. 7, with testimony to begin the following day, if there is no plea before then.
“A plea is still possible,” Mattis said.
The COVID-19 pandemic stalled that and other pending cases.
Downing, 34, of St. Louis, Missouri, is charged in the shooting death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, at the motel. Downing has been held without bail in the Montour County Jail since his arrest.