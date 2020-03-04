SUNBURY — A senior judge barred the Pennsylvania State Police from destroying evidence in the 1986 homicide case of Rickey Wolfe after an injunction was filed by a Sunbury attorney on Tuesday.
Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence Clark issued an order Tuesday that stated the Pennsylvania State Police are "enjoined and barred from destroying or changing in any manner any records, files and or evidence relative the Rickey Wolfe murder case pending further order of the court," according to a filing in Northumberland County Court on Tuesday.
A hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday inside the Northumberland County Courthouse.
The filing comes from Scott Schaeffer, 54, of Sunbury, through his attorney Joel Wiest, of Wiest Wiest-Benner & Rice LLC of Sunbury.
Wiest writes that on March 2 he became aware the state police in Harrisburg, where the evidence in the Wolfe homicide is stored, may be in the process of destroying evidence and or case files from various old cases, possibly including the Wolfe case.
The filing states the destruction of the evidence of files is in order to "make room" for new items of evidence and case files.
"In the interest of justice, all of the evidence and case files relative to the matter must be maintained and not destroyed or changed in any manner," Wiest wrote.
Wiest wrote that if the records are destroyed while Schaeffer waits for an answer from Clark on whether or not he will be granted his motion for evidence in the Wolfe homicide to be tested, there could be further damage done to Schaeffer.
Schaeffer, through Wiest last year, filed a motion to test DNA evidence found at a boat launch, the scene of the Wolfe homicide.
Schaeffer, along with Billy Hendricks, of Sunbury, was convicted of the murder in 1990 and both spent 17 years in prison before being released after new evidence emerged showing Schaeffer was not at the scene of the crime.
In a 2004 hearing, Schaeffer pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Trial testimony that linked Schaeffer to the crime came from what the state called Schaeffer's co-conspirator, Robert Hummel. Hummel, who spent 10 years in prison after testifying, later admitted he lied under oath during his testimony concerning Schaeffer.
Schaeffer wants the DNA tested to prove he was not at the scene and he should not have been incarcerated for the crime.
Deputy Attorney General Christopher Schmidt argued Schaeffer can't be exonerated of the murder because he is not guilty of it. He said Schaeffer made a deal during that 2004 hearing after he was granted a new trial.
That’s where Schaeffer pleaded no contest to the murder, thus releasing him from prison.
Clark received several briefs from Wiest and Schmidt through 2019 and now will make a decision on whether or not to test more than 15 pieces of evidence.
"This is it right here and right now," Clark said during one of the proceedings. "This will have profound consequences across the state."
Wiest declined to comment for this story. The attorney general's office does not comment on active cases.